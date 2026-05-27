Mason Black headshot

Mason Black News: Summoned from Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

The Royals recalled Black from Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday.

Kansas City designated lefty Bailey Falter for assignment to clear room on the roster for Black, who will receive a promotion despite having allowed nine earned runs in three innings between his last two relief appearances for Omaha. The addition of Black looks to be mostly for the purpose of giving the Royals a fresh arm out of the bullpen for Wednesday's series finale versus the Yankees, after Kansas City needed three relievers plus position player Tyler Tolbert to cover the final 6.2 frames of Tuesday's 15-1 loss.

Mason Black
Kansas City Royals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mason Black See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mason Black See More
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
MLB
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
Author Image
Erik Halterman
169 days ago
Top Prospects to Target in 2026 Draft Champions Leagues
MLB
Top Prospects to Target in 2026 Draft Champions Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
223 days ago
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching Projections
MLB
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching Projections
Author Image
Todd Zola
March 11, 2025
Farm Futures: Holiday Prospect Mailbag!
MLB
Farm Futures: Holiday Prospect Mailbag!
Author Image
James Anderson
December 25, 2024
Farm Futures: Rookie Pitcher Targets
MLB
Farm Futures: Rookie Pitcher Targets
Author Image
James Anderson
November 26, 2024