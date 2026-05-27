Mason Black News: Summoned from Triple-A

The Royals recalled Black from Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday.

Kansas City designated lefty Bailey Falter for assignment to clear room on the roster for Black, who will receive a promotion despite having allowed nine earned runs in three innings between his last two relief appearances for Omaha. The addition of Black looks to be mostly for the purpose of giving the Royals a fresh arm out of the bullpen for Wednesday's series finale versus the Yankees, after Kansas City needed three relievers plus position player Tyler Tolbert to cover the final 6.2 frames of Tuesday's 15-1 loss.