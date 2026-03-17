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Mason Black News: Will open season in minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

The Royals optioned Black to Triple-A Omaha on Tuesday.

Black joined the Royals in a trade with San Francisco in November. He entered camp slated for a relief role and put up good numbers during Grapefruit League play, pitching eight scoreless innings with an 8:3 K:BB over six appearances. Though he'll begin the campaign in the minors, it seems likely that Black will be up with the big club at some point during the season.

Mason Black
Kansas City Royals
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