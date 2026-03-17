Mason Black News: Will open season in minors
The Royals optioned Black to Triple-A Omaha on Tuesday.
Black joined the Royals in a trade with San Francisco in November. He entered camp slated for a relief role and put up good numbers during Grapefruit League play, pitching eight scoreless innings with an 8:3 K:BB over six appearances. Though he'll begin the campaign in the minors, it seems likely that Black will be up with the big club at some point during the season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mason Black See More
-
General MLB Article
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker98 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Top Prospects to Target in 2026 Draft Champions Leagues152 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching ProjectionsMarch 11, 2025
-
Farm Futures
Farm Futures: Holiday Prospect Mailbag!December 25, 2024
-
Farm Futures
Farm Futures: Rookie Pitcher TargetsNovember 26, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mason Black See More