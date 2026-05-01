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Mason Englert Injury: Progressing in throwing program

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

Englert (forearm) is set to throw a bullpen session Sunday, MLB.com reports.

Boyle faced live hitters in batting practice Thursday, and he could go on a minor-league rehab assignment after Sunday's bullpen. The right-hander is working his way back from right forearm tightness, and he's tracking toward rejoining Tampa Bay's bullpen in mid-to-late May. It's worth mentioning that Rays want Englert to be built back up to work multiple innings.

Mason Englert
Tampa Bay Rays
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