Mason Englert Injury: Progressing in throwing program
Englert (forearm) is set to throw a bullpen session Sunday, MLB.com reports.
Boyle faced live hitters in batting practice Thursday, and he could go on a minor-league rehab assignment after Sunday's bullpen. The right-hander is working his way back from right forearm tightness, and he's tracking toward rejoining Tampa Bay's bullpen in mid-to-late May. It's worth mentioning that Rays want Englert to be built back up to work multiple innings.
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