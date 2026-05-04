Mason Englert headshot

Mason Englert Injury: Ready for rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Englert (forearm) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham on Wednesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The Rays plan to stretch Englert out as a depth option for their rotation, so his rehab assignment will likely be a lengthy one as he builds up stamina. Englert has not been a full-time starting pitcher since 2022, but he did throw 65 pitches in an extended relief outing earlier this season.

Mason Englert
Tampa Bay Rays
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