Mason Englert headshot

Mason Englert Injury: Sidelined by tight forearm

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

The Rays placed Englert on the 15-day injured list Monday with right forearm tightness, Ryan Bass of Rays.tv reports.

Englert had appeared in each of the Rays' last two games and was charged with one run over 2.1 frames in Sunday's loss to the Pirates. He will miss at least the next two weeks of action, though it's unclear whether he still needs to undergo imaging.

Mason Englert
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mason Englert See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mason Englert See More
Collette Calls: Early Potpourri
MLB
Collette Calls: Early Potpourri
Author Image
Jason Collette
6 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
7 days ago
The Z Files: Projecting Pitcher's BABIP
MLB
The Z Files: Projecting Pitcher's BABIP
Author Image
Todd Zola
January 13, 2024
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Tick Tock
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Tick Tock
Author Image
Todd Zola
June 10, 2023
Dream11 Fantasy Baseball: Rangers at Mariners
MLB
Dream11 Fantasy Baseball: Rangers at Mariners
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
September 4, 2020