Mason Englert Injury: Sidelined by tight forearm
The Rays placed Englert on the 15-day injured list Monday with right forearm tightness, Ryan Bass of Rays.tv reports.
Englert had appeared in each of the Rays' last two games and was charged with one run over 2.1 frames in Sunday's loss to the Pirates. He will miss at least the next two weeks of action, though it's unclear whether he still needs to undergo imaging.
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