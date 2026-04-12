Mason Englert News: Earns first career save
Englert earned the save Sunday against the Yankees, allowing two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out one in his one inning work.
With the Rays up by three and normal high-leverage relievers Griffin Jax and Bryan Baker likely unavailable since they both pitched on Friday and Saturday, it was Englert who was tasked with trying to wrap up the win. Things got dicey as two batters in, Aaron Judge cut the deficit to one with a home run. Later, the tying run got to second base and the go-ahead run to first, but Englert was able to slam the door from there and earn the first save of his career. In five appearances this season, the 26-year-old has a 10.57 ERA and a 2.22 WHIP in 7.2 innings of work.
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