Mason Englert News: Hit with loss during bullpen game

Englert (0-1) took the loss Tuesday, giving up four runs (three earned) on seven hits and a walk over 3.2 innings as the Rays were downed 9-2 by the Cubs. He struck out two.

Tampa Bay rolled out a bullpen game after Drew Rasmussen (personal) was a late scratch, with Englert getting the start and lasting 65 pitches (48 strikes). The right-hander won't be available for long-relief duties for a few days as a result, so it wouldn't be a surprise if he were optioned to Triple-A Durham for a fresh arm. Through four appearances this season, Englert has a 9.45 ERA, 1.95 WHIP and 4:1 K:BB over 6.2 innings.