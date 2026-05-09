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Mason Englert News: Optioned to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 9, 2026 at 11:11am

The Rays optioned Englert to Triple-A Durham on Saturday.

Englert pitched 3.1 shutout innings in bulk relief Friday, giving up just two hits and striking out three batters in the process. The 26-year-old righty now owns a 5.63 ERA and 1.56 WHIP through 16 big-league innings this year and could be an option for additional long-relief opportunities in the future. Aaron Brooks was selected from Durham in a corresponding move.

Mason Englert
Tampa Bay Rays
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