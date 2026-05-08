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Mason Englert News: Reinstated, set to pitch Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2026

The Rays reinstated Englert (forearm) from the 15-day injured list, and he's expected to pitch in bulk relief Friday against the Red Sox, Ryan Bass of Rays.tv reports.

The right-hander has been sidelined nearly three weeks due to forearm tightness but is ready to rejoin the Rays this weekend in Boston. Englert has primarily been used as a reliever this season but is now set to stretch out as a starter. He covered 2.1 frames in his last outing before landing on the injured list and has topped out at 48 pitches this season, so he'll need at least a few outings to get fully stretched out.

Mason Englert
Tampa Bay Rays
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