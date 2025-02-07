Mason Englert News: Removed from 40-man roster

The Tigers designated Englert for assignment Friday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

A 40-man roster spot needed to be freed up with Jack Flaherty's deal becoming official. Englert has collected a 5.45 ERA and 57:22 K:BB in 77.2 innings over the last two seasons with Detroit. The 25-year-old has a 29.1 percent strikeout rate and 7.4 percent walk rate in the minors and has minor-league options left, so he could draw some interest via trade or waivers.