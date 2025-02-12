Mason Englert News: Sent to Tampa Bay

The Rays acquired Englert from the Tigers on Wednesday in exchange for left-hander Drew Sommers.

Englert will get a spot on the Rays' 40-man roster, with Tampa Bay placing Nate Lavender (elbow) on the 60-day injured list in a corresponding transaction. The 25-year-old right-hander spent the majority of the 2024 season with Triple-A Toledo but made 12 appearances (one start) for Detroit, logging a 5.40 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 16:5 K:BB In 21.2 innings. Englert will likely be ticketed for a low-leverage role out of the bullpen if he secures a spot on the Rays' Opening Day roster.