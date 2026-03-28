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Mason Fluharty Injury: X-rays negative on right knee

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 28, 2026 at 5:10pm

Blue Jays manager John Schneider told reporters that Fluharty suffered a right knee contusion during Saturday's 8-7 extra-innings win over the Athletics, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Fluharty was struck by two comebackers during the seventh inning of Saturday's game, with the second one catching him on the inside of his knee. The good news is that X-rays came back negative, and the injury might not prevent him from being available for Sunday's series finale. Fluharty will be a key piece in the Blue Jays' bullpen as the team looks to get back to the World Series. Over his last 18 outings of the 2025 regular season, Fluharty posted a 2.41 ERA and 0.86 WHIP across 18.2 innings.

Mason Fluharty
Toronto Blue Jays
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