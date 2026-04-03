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Mason Fluharty News: Opening Saturday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2026

Fluharty will start Saturday's game against the White Sox, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The Blue Jays will go with a bullpen game in the absence of Cody Ponce (knee), who went down with a sprained right ACL in his team debut Monday. Fluharty hasn't recorded more than two outs in any of his four appearances so far this season. Lazaro Estrada seems the most likely candidate to handle the bulk of the innings for Toronto.

Mason Fluharty
Toronto Blue Jays
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