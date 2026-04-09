Mason Marriott Injury: Rehabbing from TJS

High-A Hillsboro placed Marriott on the 60-day injured list March 17 as he continues his rehab from Tommy John surgery, Sam Dykstra of MLB Pipeline reports.

Marriott had Tommy John surgery in May 2025, so he could return later this summer. The 6-foot righty logged a 2.29 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 25:8 K:BB in 19.2 innings across four starts at High-A last year before suffering the injury.