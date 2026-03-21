Mason McCoy News: Doesn't make Opening Day roster
The Padres optioned McCoy to Triple-A El Paso on Saturday.
McCoy has struggled with the bat this spring, slashing a meager .154/.214/.231 through 18 games. He has a paltry .494 OPS through his first 43 MLB contests, so it remains to be seen if he'll ever hit well enough to stick in the big leagues. McCoy did look better with El Paso last season, slashing .272/.354/.450 with 11 home runs, 59 RBI and 17 stolen bases across 90 contests.
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