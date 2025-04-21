Mason McCoy News: Recalled by San Diego

The Padres recalled McCoy from Triple-A El Paso on Monday.

The move corresponds with the Padres placing Luis Arraez (concussion) on the 7-day injured list. McCoy wasn't able to crack the Opening Day roster and started the 2025 season in Triple-A, where he is slashing .328/.425/.522 with two stolen bases, 13 runs scored, one home run and 16 RBI in 81 plate appearances. He appeared in 19 regular-season games (16 starts) for the Padres in 2024, all at shortstop.