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Mason Miller News: Battles control in 17th save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2026

Miller walked two and struck out two in 1.1 scoreless innings Friday to record his 17th save of the season in a 7-5 win over the Nationals.

The flame-throwing righty needed 30 pitches (17 strikes) to get the job done, and Miller got a little lucky when a Luis Garcia line drive nearly got over Ramon Laureano's head in left field for what could have been a game-tying double in the eighth inning. Miller remains perfect in closing situations on the season, having converting 17 straight save chances in 2026 and 19 straight dating back to Aug. 6 of last year, and through 25 innings he sports a 0.72 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 49:11 K:BB.

Mason Miller
San Diego Padres
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