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Mason Miller News: Converts 11th save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Miller allowed a hit and struck out three without walking a batter over a scoreless inning to earn the save in Sunday's 4-3 win over the White Sox.

This was Miller's first save in eight days, as his last two outings came in non-save situations. He hasn't been rattled by the end of his 34.2-inning scoreless streak, which dated back to the 2025 campaign prior to its end Monday against the Cubs. He's rattled off a pair of scoreless outings since then and remains dialed in as the Padres' closer. Miller has a 1.10 ERA, 0.61 WHIP and 32:3 K:BB over 16.1 innings this season, and he's converted all 11 of his save opportunities.

Mason Miller
San Diego Padres
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