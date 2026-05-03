Mason Miller News: Converts 11th save
Miller allowed a hit and struck out three without walking a batter over a scoreless inning to earn the save in Sunday's 4-3 win over the White Sox.
This was Miller's first save in eight days, as his last two outings came in non-save situations. He hasn't been rattled by the end of his 34.2-inning scoreless streak, which dated back to the 2025 campaign prior to its end Monday against the Cubs. He's rattled off a pair of scoreless outings since then and remains dialed in as the Padres' closer. Miller has a 1.10 ERA, 0.61 WHIP and 32:3 K:BB over 16.1 innings this season, and he's converted all 11 of his save opportunities.
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