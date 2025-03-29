Mason Miller News: Dominates for first save

Miller picked up a save against the Mariners on Saturday, allowing one hit and striking out three batters in one scoreless inning.

Though Miller gave up a one-out single, he was locked in during the outing, throwing 14 of 17 pitches for strikes and getting all three of his outs via strikeout. The flamethrowing righty ramped up to 102.2 mph with his fastball and got five whiffs during his limited time on the mound. Despite playing for an Athletics team that isn't expected to be a contender, Miller is one of fantasy's most desirable closers after notching 28 saves in 31 chances and posting an elite 14.4 K/9 over 55 appearances last season.