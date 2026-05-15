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Mason Miller News: Flirts with danger in save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

Miller allowed two hits and a walk while striking out four over 1.1 scoreless innings to earn the save in Friday's 2-0 win over the Mariners.

Miller had a close call after being called upon to relieve Jason Adam in the eighth inning, allowing a single to load the bases before striking out Connor Joe. In the ninth, Miller put two more runners on base but struck out the last two batters he faced to finish the save. He threw 34 pitches (19 strikes) in his second appearance in three days, so his workload could be managed over the weekend. The flamethrower has converted all 14 of his save chances this season while pitching to a 0.86 ERA, 0.76 WHIP and 44:6 K:BB across 21 innings.

Mason Miller
San Diego Padres
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