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Mason Miller News: Locks in for 15th save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Miller picked up the save Monday against the Dodgers. He allowed no hits and two walks while striking out one over a scoreless inning.

Miller struggled to find the zone initially, issuing a pair of walks to open the bottom of the ninth inning. The big right-hander was able to work out of the self-inflicted jam unscathed, however, to complete the shutout and secure his MLB-leading 15th save. Miller has been nothing short of dominant in 2026, posting a 0.82 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 45:8 K:BB with no blown saves across 22 innings.

Mason Miller
San Diego Padres
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