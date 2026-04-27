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Mason Miller News: Scoreless streak snapped Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Miller allowed two runs on three hits and no walks while striking out one over one inning in Monday's 9-7 win over the Cubs.

Miller's outing, a non-save situation, got off to an unfortunate start when a Matt Shaw dribbler down the third-base line was ruled fair before the Cubs strung together two more hits and scored two runs, though Miller was able to limit the damage and secure the win. The appearance snapped the hard-throwing right-hander's streak of 34.2 scoreless innings, which dated back to last season and set a franchise record. The 27-year-old's numbers in 2026 remain dominant, as he owns a 1.26 ERA and 0.56 WHIP with a 28:2 K:BB and 10 saves across 14.1 innings.

Mason Miller
San Diego Padres
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