Mason Miller News: Secures 31st save
Miller earned the save in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Mets, striking out two in a perfect ninth inning.
Miller was summoned to protect a three-run lead in the ninth inning and slammed the door on 16 pitches. The 27-year-old has yielded just one earned run over 12 second-half appearances, nailing down six of seven save chances in the process. For the year, he's 31-for-32 in save opportunities to go along with a microscopic 0.86 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 95:19 K:BB across 52.1 innings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mason Miller See More
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?Yesterday
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week2 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?4 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?11 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Trade Deadline Part 214 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mason Miller See More