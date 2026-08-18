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Mason Miller News: Secures 31st save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

Miller earned the save in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Mets, striking out two in a perfect ninth inning.

Miller was summoned to protect a three-run lead in the ninth inning and slammed the door on 16 pitches. The 27-year-old has yielded just one earned run over 12 second-half appearances, nailing down six of seven save chances in the process. For the year, he's 31-for-32 in save opportunities to go along with a microscopic 0.86 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 95:19 K:BB across 52.1 innings.

Mason Miller
San Diego Padres
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