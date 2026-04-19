Mason Miller headshot

Mason Miller News: Secures eighth save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 19, 2026 at 6:57pm

Miller picked up the save Sunday against the Angels. He allowed no hits or walks while striking out two over a perfect inning.

Miller made quick work of the Angels, retiring the side on 13 pitches to secure a series win for the Padres. Sunday marked the right-hander's second save in as many days and his eighth of the season, giving him sole possession of the MLB lead. The 27-year-old flamethrower has been virtually unhittable in 2026, posting a 0.00 ERA and 0.35 WHIP with a 27:2 K:BB across 11.1 innings, extending a scoreless streak which dates back to last season to 32.2 innings.

Mason Miller
San Diego Padres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mason Miller See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mason Miller See More
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
2 days ago
Collette Calls: Early Potpourri
MLB
Collette Calls: Early Potpourri
Author Image
Jason Collette
5 days ago
Week 3 FAAB Review
MLB
Week 3 FAAB Review
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
6 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
6 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
9 days ago