Mason Miller News: Secures eighth save

Miller picked up the save Sunday against the Angels. He allowed no hits or walks while striking out two over a perfect inning.

Miller made quick work of the Angels, retiring the side on 13 pitches to secure a series win for the Padres. Sunday marked the right-hander's second save in as many days and his eighth of the season, giving him sole possession of the MLB lead. The 27-year-old flamethrower has been virtually unhittable in 2026, posting a 0.00 ERA and 0.35 WHIP with a 27:2 K:BB across 11.1 innings, extending a scoreless streak which dates back to last season to 32.2 innings.