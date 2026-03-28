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Mason Miller News: Secures first save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Miller earned a save against the Tigers on Saturday, striking out two batters and walking one over a scoreless and hitless inning.

Miller inherited a 3-0 lead in the ninth inning, though he may have felt a bit more pressure than usual under such circumstances with San Diego chasing its first victory of the season. The right-hander issued a two-out walk, but he otherwise looked dominant, throwing 12 of 18 pitches for strikes and recording two punchouts. Miller posted a combined 50 saves and averaged a robust 14.8 K/9 over the past two regular seasons, so it's no surprise that he's considered one of baseball's (and fantasy's) top closers.

Mason Miller
San Diego Padres
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