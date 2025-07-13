Mason Miller News: Secures save Sunday
Miller tossed a scoreless inning to earn a save against Toronto on Sunday. He allowed one hit and struck out one batter.
Miller tossed 13 of 18 pitches for strikes and forced Vladimir Guerrero to ground into a double play to close out the 6-3 win. Miller has converted five straight saves while delivering eight consecutive scoreless frames since his last blown chance June 19. His season ERA fell to 4.04 with a 57:17 K:BB over 35.2 innings. Miller has converted 19 of his 22 save opportunities, including eight of his last nine.
