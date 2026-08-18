Mason Montgomery News: Fans two for fifth save of 2026

Montgomery earned the save in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Tigers, striking out two batters in a scoreless ninth inning.

Braxton Ashcraft took care of business through the first eight innings on just 80 pitches, but the Pirates turned to Montgomery to keep the team's lead safe. The first batter reached base safely on a throwing error, but Montgomery proceeded to strike out the next two hitters he faced before closing the game with a groundout. He's earned the save in three of his last five outings and has not yielded a run over his last eight appearances. Montgomery has a 3.47 ERA and 1.11 WHIP across 49.1 innings this season.