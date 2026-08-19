Mason Montgomery headshot

Mason Montgomery News: Nabs fifth win Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

Montgomery (5-3) picked up the win Wednesday against the Tigers, giving up two hits and striking out two in a scoreless ninth inning.

The southpaw reliever worked a clean top of the ninth with the Pirates down 3-2, and got rewarded when Rafael Flores and Brandon Lowe both took Detroit closer Kenley Jansen deep for a walk-off win. Montgomery has reeled off nine straight scoreless appearances, picking up two wins and three saves in that stretch with a 0.63 WHIP and an eye-popping 17:2 K:BB over eight innings as Pittsburgh's top high-leverage option.

Mason Montgomery
Pittsburgh Pirates
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mason Montgomery See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mason Montgomery See More
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
2 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
5 days ago
Week 19 FAAB Results
MLB
Week 19 FAAB Results
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
9 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
10 days ago