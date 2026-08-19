Mason Montgomery News: Nabs fifth win Wednesday
Montgomery (5-3) picked up the win Wednesday against the Tigers, giving up two hits and striking out two in a scoreless ninth inning.
The southpaw reliever worked a clean top of the ninth with the Pirates down 3-2, and got rewarded when Rafael Flores and Brandon Lowe both took Detroit closer Kenley Jansen deep for a walk-off win. Montgomery has reeled off nine straight scoreless appearances, picking up two wins and three saves in that stretch with a 0.63 WHIP and an eye-popping 17:2 K:BB over eight innings as Pittsburgh's top high-leverage option.
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