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Mason Montgomery News: Notches fourth save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 7:16pm

Montgomery recorded his fourth save of the season in Friday's 8-4 win over the Red Sox, striking out the only batter he faced.

After Luke Weaver worked a perfect eighth inning, Kirby Yates got the call in the ninth to protect a five-run lead but ran into trouble with two outs, forcing manager Don Kelly to turn to Montgomery with the tying run in the on-deck circle. Despite the Pirates' veteran bullpen additions at the trade deadline, it's Montgomery who's collected the team's last two saves and three of the last four, with Gregory Soto getting the other. Montgomery has more than earned a shot at the full-time closer role -- he's been scored upon just once in his last 17 appearances dating back to June 29, producing a 1.15 ERA, 0.64 WHIP and 32:6 K:BB in just 15.2 innings over that dominant stretch.

Mason Montgomery
Pittsburgh Pirates
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