Mason Montgomery News: Opening Thursday
Montgomery will work as the opening pitcher during Thursday's game against the Rockies, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
It will be the third time this season that Montgomery has served as an opener after delivering shutout innings in each of his first two assignments. The 25-year-old southpaw has thrown 11 consecutive shutout innings, allowing just five hits and four walks while striking out 13 batters during that stretch. Carmen Mlodzinski is expected to follow Montgomery out of the bullpen.
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