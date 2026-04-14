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Mason Montgomery News: Opening Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Montgomery will serve as Pittsburgh's opening pitcher in Wednesday's game against the Nationals, Danny Demilio of PittsburghBaseballNow.com reports.

Montgomery got off to a rough start this season, giving up four earned runs over his first 3.1 innings, but he has since given up one run in 4.1 frames. The Pirates will now trust him with the first three batters of Wednesday's contest before handing the game over to Carmen Mlodzinski, who will work in bulk relief.

Mason Montgomery
Pittsburgh Pirates
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