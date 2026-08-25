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Mason Montgomery News: Secures sixth save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

Montgomery walked one and struck out two in a scoreless and hitless inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 1-0 win over the Padres.

Montgomery's scoreless streak is up to 11.1 innings, and he has a 22:3 K:BB in that span. He's pitched consecutive days, so he may not be available if a save chance arises Wednesday. For the year, Montgomery is at a 3.19 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 87:22 K:BB while tallying six saves, nine holds and two blown saves over 53.2 innings.

Mason Montgomery
Pittsburgh Pirates
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