Mason Montgomery News: Secures sixth save
Montgomery walked one and struck out two in a scoreless and hitless inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 1-0 win over the Padres.
Montgomery's scoreless streak is up to 11.1 innings, and he has a 22:3 K:BB in that span. He's pitched consecutive days, so he may not be available if a save chance arises Wednesday. For the year, Montgomery is at a 3.19 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 87:22 K:BB while tallying six saves, nine holds and two blown saves over 53.2 innings.
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