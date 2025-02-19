Fantasy Baseball
Mason Thompson headshot

Mason Thompson Injury: Goes on 60-day injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2025

The Nationals placed Thompson (elbow) on the 60-day injured list Wednesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Manager Dave Martinez indicated previously that Thompson had a chance to be ready in time for Opening Day following Tommy John surgery last March. However, the club has elected to proceed cautiously with the reliever, who is now ineligible to return before late May. Thompson's removal from the 40-man roster clears a spot for the newly-signed Lucas Sims.

Mason Thompson
Washington Nationals
