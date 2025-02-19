Mason Thompson Injury: Goes on 60-day injured list

The Nationals placed Thompson (elbow) on the 60-day injured list Wednesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Manager Dave Martinez indicated previously that Thompson had a chance to be ready in time for Opening Day following Tommy John surgery last March. However, the club has elected to proceed cautiously with the reliever, who is now ineligible to return before late May. Thompson's removal from the 40-man roster clears a spot for the newly-signed Lucas Sims.