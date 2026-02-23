Mason Thompson News: Makes spring debut

Thompson (biceps) struck out two batters in a perfect inning Friday in the Rangers' 7-3 loss to the Royals in Cactus League play.

Thompson is attending Rangers camp as a non-roster invitee and appears to be fully healthy after missing the final week of the 2025 campaign when the Nationals placed him on the injured list due to right biceps tendinitis. The right-hander looks like a long shot to make the Rangers' Opening Day bullpen and will likely be assigned to Triple-A Round Rock before the end of camp.