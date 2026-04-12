Masyn Winn Injury: Absence continuing Sunday
Winn (shin) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox and won't be available off the bench, David Solomon of the Associated Press reports.
Winn sustained the left shin bruise Friday on a hit by pitch and initially expected to be back in the starting nine Saturday, but he'll instead remain sidelined Sunday for a second consecutive game. Thomas Saggese is starting at shortstop and batting eighth in the series finale for St. Louis.
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