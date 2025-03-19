Masyn Winn Injury: Aiming to return Friday

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Wednesday that Winn (wrist) will get several at-bats on a back field in live batting practice Wednesday and will aim to return to the Grapefruit League lineup Friday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Winn had to be scratched from the St. Louis lineup Tuesday due to right wrist soreness, but the move was considered precautionary and it sounds like he should be back in game action soon. The young shortstop has struggled at the plate this spring, going 4-for-41 with a 12:3 K:BB.