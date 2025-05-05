Fantasy Baseball
Masyn Winn Injury: Ankle sprain considered mild

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said that the left ankle sprain that forced Winn from the second game of Sunday's doubleheader versus the Mets is "mild" in nature, Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Winn initially remained in the game after getting injured during the third inning, but he was replaced in the field prior to the fifth inning after the ankle swelled up. It sounds like Winn will avoid a trip to the 10-day injured list, but it wouldn't be a surprise if he gets a day or two of rest.

