Masyn Winn Injury: Begins baseball activities

Winn (back) played catch Tuesday, Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Winn was cleared to begin baseball activities four days after landing on the 10-day injured list with lower-back spasms. A target date for his return should become available as he continues to ramp things up. Brendan Donovan and Thomas Saggese have been handling shortstop for the Cardinals with Winn out.