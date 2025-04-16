Masyn Winn Injury: Begins baseball activities
Winn (back) played catch Tuesday, Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Winn was cleared to begin baseball activities four days after landing on the 10-day injured list with lower-back spasms. A target date for his return should become available as he continues to ramp things up. Brendan Donovan and Thomas Saggese have been handling shortstop for the Cardinals with Winn out.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now