Masyn Winn Injury: Cleared for rehab assignment

Winn (back) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis on Friday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Winn has ramped up his baseball activities this week and is ready to test things out in a game setting. Barring a setback, he is on pace to be activated from the 10-day injured list when first eligible Tuesday. Winn has missed nearly a week of action with lower-back spasms.