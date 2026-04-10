Masyn Winn Injury: Dealing with bruised shin
Winn was diagnosed with a lower-leg contusion after getting hit by a pitch in Friday's game versus Boston, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Winn ran for himself and played an inning of defense after getting hit by a pitch in the third inning but was eventually pulled in the fifth. The Cardinals are officially labeling his injury as a contusion, however, which suggests he escaped the incident without suffering any structural damage. If the team decides to sit him down for a day or two as a precaution, Thomas Saggese and Jose Fermin would be candidates to see time at shortstop.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Masyn Winn See More
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends3 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target6 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target13 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings21 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Sleepers
RotoWire Staff Picks: Hitter Sleepers24 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Masyn Winn See More