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Masyn Winn Injury: Dealing with bruised shin

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Winn was diagnosed with a lower-leg contusion after getting hit by a pitch in Friday's game versus Boston, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Winn ran for himself and played an inning of defense after getting hit by a pitch in the third inning but was eventually pulled in the fifth. The Cardinals are officially labeling his injury as a contusion, however, which suggests he escaped the incident without suffering any structural damage. If the team decides to sit him down for a day or two as a precaution, Thomas Saggese and Jose Fermin would be candidates to see time at shortstop.

Masyn Winn
St. Louis Cardinals
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