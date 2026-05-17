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Masyn Winn Injury: Dealing with knee discomfort

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Wynn is considered day-to-day after exiting Sunday's 2-0 loss to the Royals with left knee discomfort, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Wynn was forced to leave the game in the seventh frame after reaching base on a fielder's choice. Although it sounds like he avoided a major injury, manager Oli Marmol said that the infielder will undergo further examination during the team's off day Monday. If Wynn were forced to miss any action moving forward, Cesar Prieto could get a shot at taking over at shortstop.

Masyn Winn
St. Louis Cardinals
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