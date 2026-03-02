Masyn Winn Injury: Held back with arm soreness
Winn didn't start Monday's spring training game versus the Marlins as initially anticipated due to right arm soreness, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said that Winn is "fine" and the soreness is a result of a "heavy" workload on the backfields Sunday. The plan is for Winn to return to action Thursday or Friday, though Marmol said he's willing to adjust plans if Winn wants to play Wednesday in an exhibition versus Team Nicaragua. Winn is 2-for-8 with a 3:2 BB:K and one stolen base in his first four Grapefruit League contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Masyn Winn See More
-
RotoWire Roundtable
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-30011 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Good D, Bad O25 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-30039 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Rankings73 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: xHR Laggards80 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Masyn Winn See More