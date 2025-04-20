Fantasy Baseball
Masyn Winn headshot

Masyn Winn Injury: Homers twice in rehab game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

Winn (back) cranked a pair of solo home runs in his second rehab game with Triple-A Memphis on Saturday.

After starting at shortstop in his first rehab game Friday and striking out in all three plate appearances, Winn was in the designated hitter spot Saturday and went deep twice. Recovering from lower-back spasms, Winn remains on track to be activated from the 10-day injured list when first eligible Tuesday.

Masyn Winn
St. Louis Cardinals
