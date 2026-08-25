Masyn Winn headshot

Masyn Winn Injury: IL move incoming

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 25, 2026 at 7:46am

Winn (thumb) is expected to be placed on the injured list Tuesday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

The 24-year-old shortstop sustained the injury last Tuesday in Cincinnati and attempted to play through it the following day, but he was lifted from that contest and has sat out the past four games. The full extent of the injury has yet to be disclosed after undergoing an MRI and CT scan Sunday, and Winn will now be out until at least the start of September. Nolan Gorman is being called up from Triple-A Memphis to round out St. Louis' roster.

Masyn Winn
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Masyn Winn See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Masyn Winn See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Streaming Playing Time
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Streaming Playing Time
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
4 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
10 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
17 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
24 days ago