Masyn Winn Injury: Moves to IL with fracture
The Cardinals placed Winn on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, retroactive to Aug. 22, due to a left thumb fracture.
It was reported earlier Tuesday that Winn would be placed on the injured list, but the full extent of the injury wasn't previously disclosed. Despite the diagnosis, the Cardinals don't expect the 24-year-old shortstop to miss an extended period of time, per Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat. Nolan Gorman was called up to fill the open roster spot for St. Louis.
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