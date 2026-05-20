Masyn Winn Injury: MRI on knee is negative
Winn is considered day-to-day after an MRI on his left knee came back negative, Amber Winkler of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Winn tweaked his knee in Sunday's loss to the Royals and did not play in Tuesday's series opener against the Pirates. He will be able to "play as tolerated," Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Tuesday, which could mean a return to action as soon as Wednesday. Cesar Prieto got a start at shortstop Tuesday in Winn's stead.
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