Masyn Winn Injury: Out of Saturday's lineup
Winn (leg) isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Red Sox, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Winn was taken out of Friday's game after taking a pitch off his left shin. He was optimistic after the game about not having to miss any time, but the Cardinals will end up holding him out of Saturday's game as a precaution and instead start Thomas Saggese at shortstop.
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