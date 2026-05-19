Masyn Winn Injury: Out of Tuesday's lineup
Winn (knee) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pirates, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Winn had to depart Sunday's game versus the Royals because of left knee discomfort, and he's not feeling well enough to start Tuesday even after Monday's team off day. He had surgery last September to repair the meniscus in his right knee. Cesar Prieto will cover shortstop and bat seventh in the series opener.
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