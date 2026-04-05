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Masyn Winn Injury: Remaining on bench Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Winn (hip) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Winn is sitting for a second straight game Sunday after departing Friday's contest due to left hip tightness. The shortstop is going through his full pre-game routine and could be back in the starting nine Monday in Washington, per Jones.

Masyn Winn
St. Louis Cardinals
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