Masyn Winn Injury: Remains out of lineup

Winn (hip) remains out of the lineup for Monday's contest against the Nationals.

It's the third straight start Winn has missed after he exited Friday's game in Detroit with left hip tightness. Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Monday on Cardinal Territory that Winn will go through a full pregame workout to determine his availability off the bench. He remains day-to-day for now. Thomas Saggese is getting another start at shortstop in Winn's place.